Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 11

Who was behind the chain of ambulance robberies?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 11, Danny and Baez worked to determine who was behind a shooting on an EMT.

Did they manage to confront the conflict between them?

Meanwhile, Frank defended New York's homeless community whn the mayor put a controversial new law in place.

What did it mean for everyone?

Elsewhere, Erin tried to put away a violent perp after a judge ruled he was not guilty.

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.