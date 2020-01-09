Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 1

Did J.J. survive?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 1, the BAU agent found herself at death's door following a shootout with a new villain named the Chameleon.

With everyone trying to come to grips with what happened with the cult, the team was taken aback by this new killer.

Did this villain have something to do with a past arrest?

Meanwhile, the BAU hosted a baby shower for Matt's wife, Kristi.

What revelations came to the forefront?

Elsewhere, Rossi's sabbatical continued, but what made him want to return to the BAU sooner?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.