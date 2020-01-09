Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 1

Did J.J. survive?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 1, the BAU agent found herself at death's door following a shootout with a new villain named the Chameleon.

Difficult Situation - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 1

With everyone trying to come to grips with what happened with the cult, the team was taken aback by this new killer. 

Did this villain have something to do with a past arrest?

Meanwhile, the BAU hosted a baby shower for Matt's wife, Kristi. 

Another Chameleon Killing? - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 1

What revelations came to the forefront?

Elsewhere, Rossi's sabbatical continued, but what made him want to return to the BAU sooner?

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 1 Quotes

"Man is not what he thinks he is. He is what he hides." -- Andre Malraux

Rossi

Reid: I hope it didn't sound like I was dismissing your instincts.
Rossi: And my 40 years of experience?

