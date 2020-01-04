Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 1

at .

Did Bill Hollister prove he was the man for the job?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 1, tensions flared up when Los Angeles' newly-elected Sheriff died, and Hollister was subsequently propelled into the role of leading the large police force. 

Brian Van Holt is Cade Ward - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1

It brought a lot of emotions to the forefront as many thought he was not the right choice. 

But Bill was only interested in justice, and set out to command a county-wide crew of LA's finest, including Deputy Cade Ward, Deputy Briana Bishop, and Deputy Joseph Harris. 

Looking the Part - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1

What did those three bring to the table?

Ultimately, there were a lot of perils on the streets of LA, leading to several trips to the LA County General Hospital. 

Watch Deputy Season 1 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

17 Endgame 'Ships We Love With Endings We Hate
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Deputy Season 1 Episode 1 Quotes

This is like that Brady Bunch episodes. Do remember? When they make Greg the rock star because he fits the suit? Well, I'm Johnny Bravo. And it didn't end well.

Bill

I'm a lawman. Never took a dime. Never put my hands on somebody unless I had to. Never pulled the trigger when there was another way. You want to hunt gangsters? Human traffickers? Well, I'm your huckleberry. But you're asking me to drag families from their homes so you can eat from the federal trough. When'd you lose your way, Jerry?

Bill

Deputy Season 1 Episode 1

Deputy Season 1 Episode 1 Photos

Cade on the Scene - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
Brian Van Holt is Cade Ward - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
The Cowboy Sheriff - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
Looking the Part - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
Stephen Dorff is Bill Hollister - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
Bill Takes Command - Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
  1. Deputy
  2. Deputy Season 1
  3. Deputy Season 1 Episode 1
  4. Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 1