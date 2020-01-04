Watch Deputy Online: Season 1 Episode 1

Did Bill Hollister prove he was the man for the job?

On Deputy Season 1 Episode 1, tensions flared up when Los Angeles' newly-elected Sheriff died, and Hollister was subsequently propelled into the role of leading the large police force.

It brought a lot of emotions to the forefront as many thought he was not the right choice.

But Bill was only interested in justice, and set out to command a county-wide crew of LA's finest, including Deputy Cade Ward, Deputy Briana Bishop, and Deputy Joseph Harris.

What did those three bring to the table?

Ultimately, there were a lot of perils on the streets of LA, leading to several trips to the LA County General Hospital.

Use the video above to watch Deputy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.