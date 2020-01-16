Watch Good Trouble Online: Season 2 Episode 11

at .

Did Callie reach out to the right person?

On Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11, Malika was in jail and only Callie could find the person to save her from a spell behind bars. 

Holiday Dress - Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Mariana had to deal with the fixer, but quickly realized her career at Speckulate was in peril. 

Elsewhere, Gael assisted Davia with her music video, but what was it really about?

Finally, Alice tried to weather a storm when she realized she was in a love triangle. 

Watch Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11 Online

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Davia: I don't need you defending me. I thought you got that after my mother was here, but I am a proud fat bitch. So just stay off of my ex's ex's Instagram and go back to whatever emaciated 20-year-old you're hiding in there because I know it isn't Jennifer, OK? She told me that you signed the divorce papers.
Dennis: Is that all?
Davia: Yeah, Dennis. That's all

Look, I don't want my past with Lindsay to interfere with my future with you.

Joey

Good Trouble Season 2 Episode 11

