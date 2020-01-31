Watch Legacies Online: Season 2 Episode 11

Did Hope manage to save Josie, Lizzy, and Alaric?

On Legacies Season 2 Episode 11, the ascendant was missing, and Hope set out to learn the truth.

That involved locking up Alyssa Chang, but did it help?

Meanwhile, Landon seized the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town to prove himself useful.

Did he hurt himself?

Elsewhere, MG attempted to give Kym the perfect first date, but what went wrong?

