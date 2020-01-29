Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 14

at .

Did Torres die?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 14, Torres and Bishop were victims of a hit-and-run. 

Torres subsequently fought for his life in the ICU, as the rest of the team reeled. 

Field of Dreams - NCIS

Bishop was forced to confrot her feelings for Torres, but what did she do about them?

Meanwhile, Gibbs fretted that the attack was only the tip of the iceberg, and that someone was out to get the team. 

Elsewhere, Vance had a decision to make. 

Watch NCIS Season 17 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic. 

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS Season 17 Episode 14 Quotes

You hang in there, amigo.

GIbbs [to Torres]

Gibbs: I don't care about the investigation.
Nurse: Then family after all.

NCIS Season 17 Episode 14

NCIS Season 17 Episode 14 Photos

Quiet Sweep - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
Sage Wisdom - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
Getting Busted - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
Back Again - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
Agent on Edge - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
Arrest on a Technicality - NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
  1. NCIS
  2. NCIS Season 17
  3. NCIS Season 17 Episode 14
  4. Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 14