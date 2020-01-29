Watch NCIS Online: Season 17 Episode 14

Did Torres die?

On NCIS Season 17 Episode 14, Torres and Bishop were victims of a hit-and-run.

Torres subsequently fought for his life in the ICU, as the rest of the team reeled.

Bishop was forced to confrot her feelings for Torres, but what did she do about them?

Meanwhile, Gibbs fretted that the attack was only the tip of the iceberg, and that someone was out to get the team.

Elsewhere, Vance had a decision to make.

