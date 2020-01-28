NCIS Season 17 Episode 14 Review: On Fire

Nobody should put Ellie in a corner.

Bishop was on the war path after Torres got mowed down by a hit-and-run driver on NCIS Season 17 Episode 14.

It was almost enough to make them admit how they feel about each other, the worst kept secret in the NCIS universe.

I said almost, as everyone danced around the subject for the entire hour until Torres was finally in the clear.

Then the team went back to ignoring the couple again.

That's just as well. There's no melodious combination name for Torres and Bishop. Try it and see.

Poor Ellie. She kept beating herself up because Torres saved her by shoving her out of the way, while he took the brunt of the hit-and-run himself.

Aggravating those feelings was Xavier.

It was heartening to see that arrogance and obnoxiousness aren't traits limited to American trust-fund babies, but belonging to the undeservingly entitled worldwide.

Didn't you want to see Gibbs or Bishop smash him in the face for resisting arrest or some other trumped-up charge?

His arrest should have been the end of it, especially after he admitted to a score of felonies to Bishop, who was getting more and more steamed as he went.

Then to have him released because the Russians claimed sovereign immunity in a country that doesn't even have a monarchy anymore (certainly an oligarchy though) because some diplomats don't want to deal with the hassle?

No wonder Bishop ripped into Vance, however ill-considered that move was.

Vance had a plan to work his contacts to find a way to keep Xavier, but that wasn't going to take some time. So Gibbs and company had to do some creative improvising.

Make that Gibbs and McGee since Bishop got sent back to the hospital when Torres had a setback.

It was a daunting task for them to stall someone who had unlimited resources and only cared about his own happiness.

Arresting his wife for keeping a tiger cub so she couldn't leave with Xavier didn't faze him whatsoever. He opted to abandon her and let his lawyers deal with the charges.

Complicating matters was Ellie, who should have been sent home to recover from such a traumatic event.

But Gibbs' idea seemed to be that she should just rub some dirt on her psyche and walk it off.

Also, with Torres sidelined, they really needed any help they could get. They just needed to keep a close eye on Bishop.

Jack nailed it when she said that Ellie was suffering from some kind of PTSD.

Who could blame her? Her husband cheated on her then her next boyfriend got shot dead in front of her.

No wonder Bishop is more than a little skittish about formalizing a relationship with Nick. She's got a lot of bad history.

There's also the complex problem of a couple working together in a dangerous job, which has only worked out once in the whole NCIS franchise (Kensi and Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles).

Maybe Tony and Ziva should be counted as a success now, as well. But we haven't seen that yet, so who can be sure (hint, hint!)? Also they're out of the law-enforcement biz now.

Anyhow, Ellie didn't make things easier when she first threatened to kill Xavier, going MIA for a time, and cutting off communications.

Gibbs giving Bishop "The Talk" was an eye-opener.

As Ellie pointed out, was it a little hypocritical for Gibbs to caution against running off half-cocked? Sure.

But he just wanted her to learn from his misadventures so she didn't end up living alone with bourbon and a boat in her basement.

For a monosyllabic man, he can paint a picture at times.

Then came the breakthrough, when the squad tried to slow Xavier by picking up his girlfriend, the bitchy woman next door with the yoga mat. How lazy is Xavier, anyhow, to have his wife and his girlfriend living on the same floor?

They finally found a way to keep Xavier from leaving the country: have him get shot through the brain. He wouldn't be creating any more havoc in his wake.

The only problem remaining was the blonde hair in the tub.

As Jimmy rightfully pointed out, the girlfriend Colleen was blonde. But Bishop was also blonde, so no wonder McGee and Gibbs were looking at her suspiciously.

But an intriguing twist was that Torres had investigated Colleen in her Navy sister's overdose death, a case which was heating up again. And Torres would be the star witness, so Colleen got Xavier to take out Nick.

Naturally, they got to the hospital in time to set a trap for Colleen.

They had her dead to rights for attempting to kill Torres, but she denied killing Xavier, as did Bishop.

Could it be the old sniper raised his handsome gray head again?

We'll never know because talk about your victimless crime.

It was definitely quieter with Torres in a coma and everyone whispering and gossiping about him and Bishop.

To see how Torres and Bishop have developed, watch NCIS online.

Should Torres and Bishop get together publicly?

Did Gibbs kill Xavier?

Does Bishop need counseling?

Comment below.

And while you're here, why not click below to follow us on Twitter? We're trying to regain our audience since we lost our account!

On Fire Review Editor Rating: 4.3 / 5.0 4.3 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 1.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 1.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.3 / 5.0

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.