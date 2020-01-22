Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 11

at .

What brought Max and Luna closer together?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11, the pair made friends following weeks of arguments. 

Evie at Floyd's Side - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Kapoor took a big step in order to help his family through a troubling time. 

Who did he turn to for help?

Elsewhere, Helen's connection with Max continued to grow, leading to a shocking admission. 

Was it really time to put the two characters together?

Watch New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch New Amsterdam online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

19 TV Characters Who Don't Know How to Chill on Vacation
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11 Quotes

Helen: Troy I have some bad news, the allergies you have are from the lymphoma. It means it has returned.
Troy: So back to chemo?

Alice: Hi, I'm anxious Alice.
Max: And I'm hiding behind my smile Max.

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11

New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11 Photos

Playing with the Baby - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
Alice - Tall - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
Helen in Charge - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
All Strapped In - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
Making New Friends - New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
  1. New Amsterdam
  2. New Amsterdam Season 2
  3. New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 11
  4. Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 11