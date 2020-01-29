Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 2 Episode 12

Did Sharpe change her career?

On New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 12, the doctor had an important realization that made her question everything.

Meanwhile, Max and Reynolds took on uncharted waters when a young patient came to New Amsterdam with symptoms of a heart attack.

Did the symptoms mean something more serious was on the horizon?

Elsewhere, Max learned more about his condition and whether there was a way to halt the spread of the illness.

