Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 11

Did Malcolm escape the Junkyard Killer?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 11, there was much drama when Malcolm was caught up in the killer's lair. 

With the FBI and the NYPD closing in, he had to make a decision about how to escape with his life. 

Meanwhile, Gil turned to the surgeon for answers, and it paved the way for the most shocking reveal to date. 

Elsewhere, Ainsley and Jessica searched through memories of the past. 

Was it too late?

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

Paul/John: No one can hear you scream out here.
Malcolm: You sure? I'm a pretty good screamer. I've had a lot of practice.

Young Malcolm: They called me a freak, a monster like dad.
Jessica: You're not a monster, Malcolm. You're a survivor. 

