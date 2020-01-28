Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Bright lose his job?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 12, the officer faced an internal affairs review as Gil and the team worried about his mental health. 

In the Hot Seat - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 12

Did the Junkyard killer leave a lasting impression on him?

Meanwhile, things took an even more dangerous turn in the priso when Bright's father had another angle to play. 

Also, was Malcolm's sister working with her father again?

Watch Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

Simon: I like to create a safe space.
Malcolm: I'm not sure I have a safe space.
Simon: You can have one, but it takes work. I specialize in the treatment of inadequately processed trauma.
Malcolm: Gotcha and got that.

Gil: Are you ready?
Malcolm:  Am I ready? I slept a full three and a half hours! OK, three. It was some quality REM mixed in there.

