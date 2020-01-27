Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 11

What did Winn want?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11, Kara's former friend returned from the future after years away. 

Winn and J'onn - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11

However, it quickly emerged that this was not a friendly visit, and there was more danger on the way. 

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Lena when she realized that someone she thought was her friend was playing her again. 

Winn - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11

What did she do to even the odds?

Elsewhere, Lex had another daring plan to win a battle. 

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

J'onn: In the wake of Crisis, Kara, Kal-El, Barry, Kate, we established a headquarters from which to fight crime.
Winn: Oh, in the future they call it a Hall of Justice.
Kara: I like that.

Have a nice day. Kara Danvers is Supergirl.

Lex

