Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 11

What did Winn want?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 11, Kara's former friend returned from the future after years away.

However, it quickly emerged that this was not a friendly visit, and there was more danger on the way.

Meanwhile, things took a turn for Lena when she realized that someone she thought was her friend was playing her again.

What did she do to even the odds?

Elsewhere, Lex had another daring plan to win a battle.

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.