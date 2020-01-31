Watch The Bold Type Online: Season 4 Episode 2

at .

Did Kat find the drive to move on with her life?

On The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 2, Kat was forced to face up to a past regret. 

Was she still happy at the magazine?

The Fearless Leader - The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Jane grew anxious about her first mammogram.

What did she learn?

Elsewhere, Sutton and Richard hit a snag with their long-distance relationship. 

Did they call it quits?

Watch The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 2 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Pam: When I started this magazine, women were only just beginning to find their own voices to find that strength to be able to say my body is my body.
Jane: We've come a long way.
Pam: Absolutely, and there is no going back. Knowledge is power.

Sutton: Ooo shoulder pads.
Oliver: Oh, god, yes, but no. Okay, if shoulder pads make a come back do not let me fall for it again.
Sutton: I will not let that happen.

The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 2

