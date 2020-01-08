Watch The Resident Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Conrad figure out his next move in time?

On The Resident Season 3 Episode 11, tensions flared up when Conrad realized that someone else was conspiring against him after losing his job.

Meanwhile, things took an explosive turn at Chastain when Cain made his mark in the hospital in his first move as new Chief of Surgery.

What did that mean for the nurses?

Elsewhere, Devon's new intern wa forced to agree to a procedure before weighing the risks because of all the changes.

Who stood up for the hospital when the going got tough?

Use the video above to watch The Resident online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.