The Resident Season 3 Episode 11 Review: Free Fall

You can't keep a good resident down for long.

The series returned from a brief hiatus with Conrad a little lost in the aftermath of his firing, but the bulk of The Resident Season 3 Episode 11 was about getting all of their ducks in a row.

It was setting the foundation for aligning the troops -- assembling the allies against Red Rock, gearing toward a David and Goliath fight with Conrad at the wheel.

But first, Conrad had to get out of his funk over getting fired. He refused to let the full extent of what happened and how it affected him show in front of his colleagues as he left Chastain on The Resident Season 3 Episode 10, but Conrad was defeated.

His energy was off for most of the hour as he slipped into a dark gloom. His melancholy radiated off of him in waves from his dejected reaction to interviewing to work at urgent care to his refusing to speak to Marshall.

He's someone who is always on the go and in motion, and the worst part about that moment of stillness is facing one's thoughts and feelings.

With nothing else to do, a free schedule forced him to think about his patients and conclude he doesn't know who he is without being a doctor, specifically one at Chastain.

It's interesting; for all of his rebellion and rule-breaking, it made you wonder if he ever considered how this could play out. Maybe it's something he never thought about or considered would happen.

Losing his job was a foreign concept, something far removed from his reality even though he knew it was a possibility. It's what Marshall pointed out by the hour's end.

Conrad is a rulebreaker; this was an inevitability.

His montage of tending to patients, spending time with Nic, and of course, Devon was sweet.

He has a specific presence at the hospital, and in the lives of those there. Despite his absence, he still lingered in some ways.

It's a mark of a good doctor that patients would go out of their way to reach out to him, knowing he was no longer there. We saw it with Annie, who needed a pep talk she felt only Conrad could give her.

But we saw it most with Finn, who served as the perfect person to get Conrad back into fighting mode. Bridger Zadina's efficacious Finn with his winsome personality and positivity was a highlight of the hour.

He had the best energy, positive and upbeat without being annoying and exactly what the doctor ordered. He made you smile, and it makes sense that if anyone could get through to Conrad, it would be one of his patients.

Finn knew just the person to call to accompany him on his zero-gravity adventure, and bloody hell that looked like a blast!

Of course, we're excluding the part when Reggie had a heart attack, but even that moment reminded Conrad of his capabilities, his calling, how great he is at what he does, and why he needs to fight for it.

Finn wanted to do something liberating before he checked off of this Earth, and his optimism is something most should strive for and achieve.

He knew the zero-gravity adventure was necessary for Conrad as much as it was for himself. Finn is a fighter, and he spent his entire life beating odds and proving people wrong, and it's something he saw in Conrad.

Finn: Hey, you OK man? I mean really?

It's something that bonded the two of them. Conrad could ignore or blow off Nic, Marshall, and others that loved him to wallow, but he couldn't look at Finn and do the same.

How could you? He's a guy who knows he's in the final stretch of his life and not letting it get him down, so in the face of that, Conrad couldn't possibly feel bad for himself for long.

Their fun floating scene consisted of The Who's Baba O'Riley playing in the background, and if that isn't a song that motivates someone, then what is?

Finn was the kick in the pants Conrad needed, although, but it was nice to see Conrad rattled and in despair for a bit.

So often, the series likes to make it seem as though he's unaffected, unafraid, and unfazed. It's a comfort knowing he's human and susceptible to bouts of self-doubt and despair as the rest of us mere mortals.

Finn: Hey, you OK man? I mean really?

Finn got him in check, and it was enough for him to return Marshall's phone calls. The father-son dynamic between the two of them is one of the best parts of the series. What made it so great during this installment is that it isn't flawless.

They've come a long way in their relationship, but some old habits die hard. It's realistic to show that.

They're close now, but it doesn't change how Conrad spent most of his life without his father's presence, so Marshall isn't his first call for everything.

He doesn't think about filling Marshall in on every event that happens in his life. It doesn't come naturally to him to do so. It remains an effort for him.

Conrad: I guess you heard I was fired.

Marshall: You know the truth is I always thought it would happen one day. You're a rule breaker.

Conrad: I decided I'm not going to let them win so easily.

Also, given that in addition to being a rulebreaker, his connection to Marshall is a gauntlet he can throw down at will, it's essential to keep some of that distance to keep Conrad grounded.

Otherwise, he's the kid who can call his rich dad to fix all of his problems. But on Marshall's end, he's the father who has been spending the recent period of time trying to do right by Conrad, so he'll always come in guns blazing without Conrad ever needing to call.

Whatever gets us Marshall, right?

Except, in this case, calling in Marshall as the heavy and big guns don't amount to much here.

His scene with Bell was among the best of the hour. Oh, how the mighty have fallen with Bell. For the two men to spend so much time as adversaries only to be allies is amusing as heck.

Marshall went to Bell to get the lay of the land and understand who his son (and he) is going up against, and Bell was right in what he told him. If Marshall intends to go after Red Rock, he damn sure better have a solid plan.

Marshall is a fascinating character who rarely shows his hand. He tends to move in silence, and you don't know what's going on until everything falls into place.

Marshall; So I'm taking advice from a guy who lost two jobs in two weeks.

Bell: Being demoted by these people is an honor.

Marshall: How do we fight back?

He claims he has a plan, and maybe he does. It's hard to say with him, but his confrontation with Logan in the men's room was uneasy.

Marshall was either getting a sense of who he was dealing with and retreated to regroup and formulate a tactic, which is possible for him. Or, it was another instance of the all-powerful Red Rock bulldozing its way through everything to get whatever they please.

Logan knows about how Marshall was, and in many ways still is a ruthless, calculated businessman. He claims he knows where all the bodies are buried and implied he knows how to ruin Marshall.

Marshall cannot be the quick fix for everything, so it's reasonable to hamstring him a bit. He'll be no less instrumental than any of the others who have joined Conrad in this fight against Red Rock.

Red Rock is a hell of a beast, though. It's no give with them and nothing that resembles nuance. They're balls to the wall EVIL. Red Rock, Cain, and Logan lack texture and intricacy.

They're bad just for the sake of it. Sometimes it's good to have an antagonist without a need to give them the "tragic backstory" to explain their actions or to further humanize them.

It can be rather refreshing when you stumble upon those characters or entities. But it's better to shade in variations of darkness for more layers and depth without conceding to the narrative that bad people are broken, hurt individuals capable of redemption.

AJ: You must have been different once. What happened to you, Barrett?

At this rate, Cain and Logan look punchable the second they appear onscreen. Never thought I'd see the day where the look of either actor would make my fists involuntarily clench.

AJ attempted to dig a little into Cain. He thinks there has to be more to him to make him click. In his mind, there's no way this man can be such an asshole just because, and Cain reassured him he is.

I believe him, and that's fine, but there has to be more to Cain and Red Rock than one-note villainy. It's all we're left with now.

It's such an extreme. On top of it, the series has presented Red Rock as insurmountable. At no point has anyone had the upper hand here, and Red Rock is unshakeable. You barely get a crack in this foundation.

Cain: You will not disobey me again.

If it ever has any hope of being destroyed, it'll need to come from within at this rate.

Before anyone had a moment to breathe after the power shifted from Bell to Cain, they put the doctors on commission-based salaries as if they're salesmen.

For someone who got pissy about Kit trying to enforce her way and techniques on him, Cain wasted no time implementing Red Rock's policy of forcing the doctors to wrack up medical expenses for their patients and push for more surgeries and procedures for the money.

It's like Cain finds someone new to screw with, and this time, he directed his attention to AJ. It's a host of reasons why this grates, but calling out AJ's stats irrespective of AJ's field of expertise and then implying he's not up to par is ludicrous.

AJ is a cardio surgeon, which means he has a greater chance of losing patients on the table than a general surgeon or something. He's dealing with a delicate and risky organ.

AJ's reputation preceded him, and he's the best. We already know this, so Cain implying he's not up to par or worth his pay unless he does what Cain does is maddening.

Cain advising AJ not to inform his patient about a DNR is sickening. He doesn't give a shit about his patients, and his only focus is keeping them alive enough to ship them to the vent farm and pad his numbers.

Screw their needs and desires, eh? Some of you compared AJ and Cain and suggested that AJ was the same as Cain when he arrived, but there's always been this difference.

AJ's bedside manner was an acquired taste, but he always cared about his patients and was passionate about medicine and his work. You never doubted that with him.

Cain didn't give a damn about Annie, and he would've preferred a heroic woman who endured cancer stay on a vent rather than being a peace. He can't even extend a modicum of care for those associated with the hospital.

She was a number like everyone else.

Thankfully, Annie is cancer-free, and she also survived her surgery. It's promising for her character.

It left AJ on Cain's list, though. Warner and Chestnut are so damn good in their scenes together. The intensity of them will leave you holding your breath, and it's doubtful this is the last of Cain and AJ facing off.

AJ is right, though, and his final words with Cain might be a tip-off of the fall of Red Rock. Cain is power-hungry, and he wants a bunch of people around kissing his ass.

But the thing about minions and ass-kissers is they grow tired after a while. Everyone has a breaking point.

I mentioned it earlier in the season, but Logan would be a good candidate to turn on Cain. He's going to get sick of his bullcrap.

Cain isn't making any friends or allies, only enemies. It's going to catch up to him.

He's too full of himself, and it's only getting worse. He wormed his way into Bell's contract with Andrea and the vitamin supplements, too.

He couldn't let Bell have that, and he threatened to convince the board Bell stole the contract from underneath Chastain and invested in it himself for personal gain.

Now, Bell has to cut him into this deal. It's a power move for Cain, and it's another way to stick it to Bell. He seems to take pleasure in doing things like this, but how much money does one person need?

To make matters worse, based on the sparks flying between Cain and Andrea, he's about to charm his way into her life or whatever else for good measure.

Such an alpha male move of pissing all over everything just to show he can. I doubt Cain cares about Andrea and doesn't see her as more than a fun way to screw with Bell again and an opportunity to seize.

It would be nice if Andrea didn't go for it, but she already showed interest in that handsome face with the devil's smile.

The effects of Cain's policies are already trickling down and poorly affecting the standard of care at Chastain. Devon got his interns, and on their first day, they nearly killed a man.

It seems to be a rite of passage for first-day interns, though.

What was notable was Ezra and Aileen are strong personalities, and they didn't seem to respect Devon.

They didn't take him seriously as their resident, although it shifted toward the end. Ezra's days are numbered; he doesn't know how and when to shut up.

Aileen is probably on borrowed time if Cain finds out about her error, or she doesn't know how to cope with Red Rock's policies, and it becomes too much for her.

You could tell Devon was trying to pull from Conrad with how he handled his interns on their first day. He has his hands full with the both of them.

Eline fell victim to Chastain's new procedures and jumped to scheduling their patient for a needless procedure, and the way it spiraled was incredible.

Ezra himself joked about the man coming in for a cough as if it was the most absurd thing in the world, and by the end of the hour, they had put the poor guy through the wringer.

He's walking away with tons of medical expenses he didn't need because of the doctors' adamance in trying to rake up as many costly procedures as possible to increase their paycheck.

Doing a needless procedure damn near killed the man and kudos to the series for showcasing the extremes of what happens when hospitals do that.

It's something many can be dismissive of, but there's damage done there as well.

The new chief resident Andrea as no Conrad and these new interns are an interesting bunch, but who's to say what we can expect from them in the future.

Something that has remained a point of irritation is the Mina and Adaku's baby situation. As expected, Mina is struggling to balance her work and personal life with also taking care of Michelle.

You feel for her, and baby Michelle is keeping Mina up all night. Like most babies, she has her nights and mornings mixed up.

It provided a few amusing moments with Mina damn near walking around the hospital with a caffeine drip to keep away and baby Michelle projectile vomiting on Mina at "Screw this" o'clock in the morning.

AJ is amused by the ordeal; it's nice that they're back on the best terms. The Raptor was even doling out some helpful advice to Mina, and he would make the best dad, right? We're all in agreement on this, yes?

Mina would be the one to forget the importance of skin to skin contact and snuggling. She's not much of a cuddler, but she managed to pull some out for baby Michelle, and it soothed her.

So, can we expect Mina to get super attached to the baby she didn't plan to have much to do with, and it's going to be a thing, right?

For the record, there is nothing wrong with babies and children, even though outside of family dramas, they tend to drag down plots and characters.

However, after a short break, I'm still not feeling this storyline for Mina at all.

But if we must be stuck with it, can we at least have a scene with her, AJ, and the baby together? Did he also tell her about the soothing qualities a deep timber voice has on babies?

Because I guarantee you if little Michelle nestles on his chest and listens to the sound of his voice, she'll not only be soothed but out like a light.

Hell, his voice soothes me, and I'm not an infant. Some Minator and Michelle scenes might make this storyline slightly more bearable is all I'm saying.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

Is Red Rock too evil? Do you wish it and Cain had more depth and nuance?

Conrad is back in fight mode, how do you think he'll take on Red Rock? Hit the comments below with all of your thoughts.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic.