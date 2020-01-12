Westworld Season 3: Premiere Date Announced!

HBO will take viewers back to Westworld in the first quarter of 2020.

The premium cabler network announced Sunday that Westworld Season 3 will debut Sunday, March 15, 2020, at 9/8c.

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for 21 months. The production demands of such a high-concept series makes it difficult to commit to airing one a year.

As you may recall, Westworld Season 2 came to a thrilling conclusion with the Dolores and the rest of the robots fighting for their freedom.

When Westworld Season 3 picks up, the robots will be in the real world, and that will only continue to ramp up the drama.

A previous trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con last year teased many new locations, giving the series a different tone.

The first two seasons did get a terrific response from fans, but the common consensus was that the world needed to expand, and that's exactly what is on tap in the new installments.

We have a futuristic Los Angeles in which humans and aliens coexist.

That's very different from anything we've seen on the show to date.

Dolores, once again, takes center stage and is worried that the end is fast approaching for her kind, and that will present some more issues.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) is a new addition to the cast, and he will be an integral part of the Los Angeles storyline.

Returning cast members for Season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

Aside from Aaron Paul, the other newcomers include Vincent Cassel (Black Swan), Lena Waithe (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Master of None), Scott Mescudi (We Are Who We Are), Marshawn Lynch (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom and Olive Kitteridge), Michael Ealy (Stumptown), and Tommy Flanagan (Sons of Anarchy).

Will you be watching the new season?

Hit the comments below, and watch the new trailer.

