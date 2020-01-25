What to Watch: Arrow and The Good Place Sign Off, Dog & Cat Bowls

The Grammys this Sunday and the Super Bowl next means there aren't a lot of premieres.

But hold on to your hats, cowboys, because February 6 will see all kinds of goodness hitting the airwaves.

But this week, we have plenty to enjoy from goofy made-for-tv movies from our favorite networks to the preliminary Puppy and Kitten Bowl activities featuring older, adopted or adoptable critters on the gridiron.

And we're also marking the ends of an era as Arrow signs off of the airwaves on Tuesday, and we spend our last night in The Good Place on Thursday.

Sunday, January 26

8/7c Batwoman (The CW)

Will the REAL Beth please stand up? Demons from the past rise on the occasion of the Kane sisters' birthday while yet ANOTHER unexpected guest arrives in Gotham.

8/7c Adopted in Danger (Lifetime)

Allison Paige stars in this movie in which a DNA test helps a young woman connect with her birth parents, but she soon realizes that some family histories are better left untold. Oooh! Sounds dastardly!

8/7c The Wrong Housesitter (LMN)

Preparing for a significant business trip, a successful editor believes he's found the perfect housesitter. However, he soon discovers that she has no plans to leave his home or his life. This one stars Vivica A Fox, you guys!

8 pm Power (Starz)

We're getting very close to saying goodbye to Power. With one episode left before the series finale, we're getting another look at the fateful day Ghost got shot and meeting some new characters along the way.

You do not want to miss the penultimate episode of the hit series. And you're going to want to watch it live!

9/8c Supergirl (The CW)

After almost two seasons of being gone, Winn returns from the future.

But is he the Winn we all know and love, or is he someone a bit more dangerous? And purely out of coincidence, a Toyman copycat causes trouble for Kara and the rest of the team.

9/8C Shameless (Showtime)

It's the penultimate season finale, and Debbie has to find a way to bounce back following what happened with Claudia, while Lip has to face the consequences of what he did to Tami.

Ian and Mickey will still be trying to fix their relationship ahead of their wedding, but is there really any hope for them?

Monday, January 27

8/7c All American (The CW)

With Tyrone back on the streets, Spencer is being a little overly protective of Coop and Laura and finds himself in uncharted territory. Olivia is nervous about her upcoming SoLA Muse Cotillion and tries to lean on Asher, but he seems more focused on football than ever.

Coop and Patience are trying to get back into a rhythm, but things get worse when Coop's jealous streak comes out. Meanwhile, Jordan alerts Billy about what he sees on social media that makes Billy worry a little.

9/8c Prodigal Son (FOX)

Malcolm faces an internal affairs review after an incident happens at the precinct. After his experience with John Watkins, the team is seriously concerned about Malcolm's mental health. Malcolm has a difficult time processing the reveal that his father planned to kill him as a child.

But we will finally get an appearance from Malcolm's sweet pet, Sunshine!

9/8c The New Pope (HBO)

Sir John Brannox finally gives his answer as to whether or not he'll don the Pope's robes, but is he more than what Voiello and the rest of the gang bargained for?

Tuesday, January 28

8/7c NCIS (CBS)

After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the ICU.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Conrad is back at Chastain where he belongs, and it is as eventful as ever. Cain is livid that he got left out of the decision to bring back Conrad.

The doctors have to treat two of Red Rock's biggest donors, and there's a situation where three patients with different symptoms could be affected by the same thing.

But CoNic alert! Could Nic's bout of nausea mean she's pregnant?! :-O

9/8c Arrow (The CW)

The series finale is finally here, and if the last nine episodes are any proof, there will be an abundance of twists and surprises.

Many beloved faces return for the final installment of the show that started a whole universe, but the most notable is Felicity, who hasn't been seen since last season's finale.

With Oliver presumably dead after the events of Crisis, how will Arrow end its eight-year run?

10/9c Project Blue Book (History)

The mysteries surrounding the Roswell Incident continue as Gen. Harding is backed into a corner. Will Hynek and Quinn find out the truth behind what happened in Roswell?

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

The doctors take on a special case that will inspire the entire hospital and likely reduce New Amsterdam Fanatics to tears (again).

Max and Floyd work together on a young patient who shows signs of a heart attack, but with Floyd planning to relocate, Max might do whatever he can to convince Floyd to stay. Meanwhile, Helen continues down a new path in her career.

10:30 Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS)

Miracle Workers goes back in time for its next installment, Miracle Workers: Dark Ages.

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, Jon Bass, and Lolly Adefope return in new roles

In this season, they face new challenges as a group of medieval villagers who are trying to stay positive in an age of extreme income inequality, poor healthcare and widespread ignorance.

Wednesday, January 29 ,

9/10c Party of Five (Freeform)

On an episode aptly titled "Rafa," the youngest Acosta sibling falls and has to go to the hospital.

The circumstances leave the rest of them worried and wrestling with whether or not they should share the news with their parents. As if they aren't stressed enough, due to many recent events, the Acostas are visited by social services.

9/8c Criminal Minds (CBS)

Following a series of fatal shootings, the BAU team travels to Des Plaines, Ill. to investigate what appears to be a copycat serial killer. Their efforts are thrown off track when members of the BAU are targeted.

This is the last season, Criminal Minds Fanatics, so when the team is in jeopardy, all options are on the table. Will everyone survive?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

Mariana's role in the salary leak might get exposed to all of Speckulate, and her job is on the line.

Callie and Jamie are on opposing sides of a lawsuit. Malika is offered a plea deal but is hesitant to take it.

Alice is torn between her relationship with Joey and her friendship with Lindsay, and Davia's teaching days are more challenging by the hour.

Thursday, January 30

8/7c Supernatural (The CW)

After their very bad day living in the mundane world of normalcy, Sam and Dean take things to a new level in a high stakes game of pool, while Cas hunts down a would-be murderer.

8:30 The Good Place (NBC)

Now that the gang has made it to heaven, it's time to find out if they'll remain there, be successful in changing the status quo, or go an entirely different route.

This is a 90-minute finale special that features about 65 minutes for the show itself, and the remainder will be an after-show hosted by Seth Meyers.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Amelia plans to tell Link that their baby may not actually be his. Meredith has mixed feelings about DeLuca and new doc McWidow.

Maggie is in a dark place after finding out she's being sued, and Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

With Chris Wood's return just around the corner, and with Alaric, Lizzie, Josie, and Sebastian trapped in the prison world with him, there's going to be some twists and turns.

Also, we have cupid coming up, and he may have a more significant link to the prophecy than we first thought.

Thursday, January 30

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Who is Eric? Gary is on the warpath to find out, and he has a physical confrontation with Eric, getting himself arrested in the process. Rome and Gina continue down their adoption path, but they also have their hands full with Sophie. Meanwhile, Eddie jumps back into his music career.

Friday, January 31st

8/7c Hawaii Five-0

Soon after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from help. Also, McGarrett enlists Quinn and Tani to help when Eddie the dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD.

8/7c Sinister Stalker (LMN)

Karen, an emergency room doctor, is rescued by a handsome stranger named Daniel after she gets attacked on her way home one night.

When Daniel gets injured in the attack, Karen takes him back to her house to tend to his wounds.

But as Karen spends more time with Daniel, she learns that he is not the selfless hero she thought he was.

Saturday, Feb 1

8/7c Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story (Lifetime)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Nia Vardalos stars in this movie about Stacey Ruth Castor, who weathered the storm of her first husband's death and managed to find love again with her husband, David.

But when David is discovered dead of an apparent suicide, the police suspect some foul play as David's death mimics that of Stacey's first husband, Michael Wallace, who died in 2000.

8/7c Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl 2020 (Animal Planet)

Teams of adult and senior dogs adopted from rescues and shelters compete in a furry football competition to score touchdowns.

Watch as we all wait with excitement to find out which animal athlete will take home the Super Senior Award!

9/8c A Valentine's' Match (Hallmark)

Bethany Joy Lenz and Luke Macfarlane create the romantic pairing at the center of this new Valentine's Day movie from Hallmark.

Fired from her job as a reality TV host, a woman returns home for Valentine's Day and finds herself running a town festival auction with her ex-fiance.

Will they remain exes? Watch to find out!

11/10c Cat Bowl II (Hallmark)

The second annual Cat Bowl will showcase adorable and adoptable adult ‘cat-letes’ as they compete on the gridiron for a special place in viewers' hearts. Inspirational stories of senior and special needs cats will highlight the special event.

With Hallmark Channel's partner North Shore Animal League America, “Cat Bowl” and companion program “Kitten Bowl” will be a part of the biggest pet adoption event in the country.

North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation drafted the cats for a more heartwarming “Senior Bowl” than has ever taken place on the gridiron.

“Cat Bowl” is part of Hallmark Channel’s evergreen pet initiative, ADOPTION EVER AFTER, committed to educating the public about the many rewards of pet adoption in hopes of inspiring viewers to open their homes and hearts to shelter pets.

This is an awesome preview of Cat Bowl II and Kitten Bowl VII. Superbowl schmuperbowl.

What will you be watching?

And are you following our Twitter account? We're revving it with more personalized content than ever. You don't want to miss it!

Click below to subscribe.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.