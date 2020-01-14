Yellowstone Season 3 Sneak Peek: Josh Holloway Makes a Big Impression on Beth

We are still months away from the debut of Yellowstone Season 3, but Paramount Network is offering fans their first look at new series regular Josh Holloway in a new sneak peek.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know that Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton speaks her mind, and that's exactly what she does when she catches Holloway's Roake Morris trespassing on the river owned by her family.

Beth quickly cuts her phone off when she clocks the new man in the river and wastes no time in ordering him out of it.

Unfortunately for Beth, however, Roake can't understand what she's shouting at him, prompting Beth to yell the following:

"Get out of our f---ing river!"

His response?

"I can't. That would be trespassing."

A visibly mad Beth subsequently makes her way towards the water and starts insulting Roake, but in a truly comical moment, he does not understand it, claiming that "it's only an insult if I understand it."

"Yeah, that's not true, but that's a conversation for another time. That we'll never have. Both sides of the river are private property," Beth barks back.

"I know, that's why I can't get out," Roake fires back.

"Well, how did you get in?" says a considerably madder Beth.

His response and everything else that goes down can be found in the video at the bottom of this post.

Roarke is described as "a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana."

Yellowstone continued to deliver in the ratings department last year, and Paramount clearly knew the series would continue to be a hit since it ordered Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 debut.

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family.

John Dutton controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The land is constantly under attack from those it borders, meaning there's no shortage of drama for viewers.

Viewers welcomed the show in their droves with its freshman season averaging 5.1 million total viewers, and helping to put Paramount Network on the map.

The third season does not have a definite premiere date, but a summer premiere is on the cards, according to the network.

Have a look at the full video below.

