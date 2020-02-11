Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer Teases New Faces, and a Deadly New Villain

It's almost time to return to Altered Carbon.

The series focuses on a society is transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

Altered Carbon Season 1 delivered some stunning twists, but there will be many changes for Season 2.

For a start, it begins 30 years after the end of Season 1, and finds Takeshi Kovacs (Anthony Mackie), the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, continuing his centuries old quest to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

After decades of planet-hopping and searching the galaxy, Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell.

Haunted by his past and responsible for investigating a series of brutal murders, Kovacs is stunned to discover his new mission to solve the crime and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same. With the help of his loyal A.I. Poe (Chris Conner), Kovacs must now partner with new allies to outwit his enemies and find the truth: Who is Quellcrist Falconer?

The trailer offers up some thrilling teases of what is to come for the characters as they navigate an ever-changing world in which no one is who they say they are.

This is thanks to everyone changing their vessels when the body dies out. That's one of the big perks of having a digitized consciousness.

Will Kovacs manage to complete his mission, once and for all, or is there more unrest on the horizon for him?

We'll need to tune in to Find out.

Altered Carbon joins a packed February slate for Netflix that already includes I Am Not Okay With This, Gentefied, Narcos: Mexico, and so much more.

Have a look at the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Altered Carbon Season 2 launches globally on February 27, and compries 8 episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.