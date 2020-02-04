Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why It Was Time to End The Ranch

The Ranch concluded on Netflix last month.

Ashton Kutcher, the star and executive producer of the comedy has now opened up about the decision to end the series.

The actor was a guest on Monday's edition of WTF With Marc Maron podcast, and admitted that the series had reached a natural end point.

“The story [of The Ranch] was told,” he said.

“I love everything that we did. Everybody there was still highly in love with each other… We got to the point where we were able to let everybody know [that] this was the last season, and that we were going to wrap it up, so everybody had time to find their next gig."

“Netflix owns the show,” he added, “so it’s not like there was this big syndication boon that’s going to come if we shoot two more seasons.”

Kutcher wanted the series to wrap while the stories were still good, later implying that Two and a Half Men lasted much longer than it should have.

“I’ve been on shows where you keep going, and you keep going,” he said. “And then you’ve got a brother who’s a gorilla.”

If you watched Two and a Half Men online, you likely know what Kutcher is talking about. During Two and a Half Men Season 9, Kutcher's character, Walden, learned from his mother that he had been raised alongside a gorilla.

Yes, really.

Aside from The Ranch, Kutcher did tease that there were big changes between what Two and a Half Men co-creator Chuck Lorre told him about the character to what he ended up playing when he was drafted in as Charlie Sheen's replacement.

"I went and met with [series co-creator] Chuck Lorre and he seemed like a really smart guy, and he had an idea for this character that I thought was really interesting, which wasn’t the character that I wound up [playing],” Kutcher said.

“I got the script and was, like, ‘Well, that’s not what we talked about.’ But he had an idea for this character that I thought was interesting.”

The actor admitted that he "had a really good time," during his four-season run on the show.

“I actually went through a divorce [with Demi Moore] when I was on that show, which is a really hard thing to do," he said.

"Having a family while going through that, I needed that. And those people were all there for me and supported me… and it was phenomenal.”

What do you think of Kutcher deciding that The Ranch told all the stories it could?

Hit the comments below.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.