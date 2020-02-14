Days of Our Lives Cast Shake-Up Continues: Galen Gering Fired

When Days of Our Lives Season 56 gets underway, there will be some big changes.

As previously reported, Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey, who play Sonny and Will, have been let go from the NBC sudser.

Now, another fan-favorite has confirmed they have been fired.

Galen Gering, who has played Rafe Hernandez since 2008, revealed on social media that his time on the soap has come to an end.

Gering's announcement came on his birthday, and the actor opened up about not continuing with the series.

"I’ve always seen birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back at where I’ve been and where I’m going. So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at Days,” Gering wrote in his Instagram post.

“Man…I have such great memories from the last 10 years,” he continued.

“And offscreen, I’ve made friendships that I will have for a lifetime.” “Thanks for the memories Days of Our Lives,” he said in conclusion, after thanking fans. “Like sands through the hourglass….”

Here is the full statement:

Thank you all so much for the incredible birthday wishes. I’ve always seen birthdays as a day of reflection, an opportunity to look back at where I’ve been and where I’m going.

So, it’s oddly befitting that today also happens to be my last day at Days. Man...I have such great memories from the last 10 years.

Onscreen I’ve fought for marriages and fought evil twins. I’ve put people in prison and been imprisoned. And offscreen, I’ve made friendships that I will have for a lifetime.

All the while, I’ve been so fortunate to have the love and support of the greatest fans in the world. I hope you know how thankful I am to have had you at my side.

With that said, the journey continues and I hope to bring you along for the ride. Thanks for the memories Days of our Lives. Like sands through the hourglass... Love Y’all

Corday Productions, who produces the series, released the entire Days cast from contract late last year as renewal negotiations between Sony and NBC raged on.

At the time, many figured it was a cost-saving move to get the cast on to new deals if the show was renewed.

With an official renewal happening, the task of bringing the cast back kicked off.

With three beloved cast members out, there's a good chance there will be more movers and shakers in the coming weeks.

Fans of Gering will be able to see Rafe on-screen until later this year.

What do you think of the decision?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.