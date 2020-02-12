Days of Our Lives Shake-Up: Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey Fired

Days of Our Lives may be renewed, but not all cast members will be returning.

Freddie Smith and Chandler Massey, who play Sonny and Will, have been ousted from the NBC soap.

Smith took to Twitter to share a video revealing the news to fans.

In the video, he admitted that "it was not our choice" to exit.

“We were looking forward to staying on and keeping the story going,” he added.

“But I do understand there is a lot happening with Days of Our Lives [at the moment].”

The actor revealed that the decision to write them out seemed clear when the first scripts arrived.

“As the scripts started coming in, I was like, ‘This doesn’t look good. This doesn’t look like we’re going to get [re-]signed to a contract.'”

Despite their looming exits, Smith and Massey will be on-screen until September, the actor revealed.

“Though it's sad and shocking, I want to celebrate what we’ve created,” the actor told fans. “That’s what I want to focus on.”

Sonny and Will have had several bumps in the road during their relationship, but it's unclear whether they will be leaving as a couple and riding off into the sunset.

This being Days of Our Lives, it's difficult to imagine it being a happy ending.

Corday Productions previously released the entire cast from their contracts as negotiations continued for Days of Our Lives Season 56.

Many viewers felt like the end of the line was approaching for the series, but some of the cast members vowed that the show would go on.

Corday Productions kicked off the negotiation process with the cast after the series was officially renewed, but the options on Smith and Massey were not picked up.

It's unclear whether more people will be let go, but it seems the show is trimming the budget by getting rid of some cast members.

Many older shows come with higher production costs, and that's why some of the longer term cast members are probably being looked at.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.