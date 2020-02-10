Grey's Anatomy Vet Sara Ramirez Applauds Oscars Attendees for 'Showing Hollywood Barbies What a Queen Looks Like'

Former Grey's Anatomy star Sara Ramirez was a big fan of Janelle Monàe and Cynthia Erivo's showstopping performances during Sunday's broadcast of the Oscars.

The actress took to Twitter Monday to praise both performers.

"While everyone recovers from the woke speech industrial complex, I’m grateful for the multi-talented WOC @JanelleMonae (bi+ pan queer icon) & @CynthiaEriVo who owned in every way & remind princess Hollywood barbies what a Queen looks like. No shade just sharp reflective glitter," she shared with her followers.

Monàe opened the Oscars with a stunning performance that kicked off with her on a recreation of the Mister Roger's Neighborhood set.

She kicked went with a beautiful rendition of the theme song of the show. At one point, she was joined on stage by Billy Porter.

“Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room,” Monae said at the conclusion of her performance.

“We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to stand here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

Erivo, who was nominated for her lead role in Harriet, also took to the stage to give a rendition of the song "Stand Up" from the movie.

Written by Erivo and Brian Campbell, the song was an emotional one, and the actress-singer delivered a great performance.

A tribute to Harriet Tubman's legacy, the song even includes the activist's final words in the lyrics.

"I go to prepare a place for you.”

Erivo was up against Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renee Zellweger (Judy) for the Oscar, and Zellweger won it.

Ramirez is best known for her role on Grey's Anatomy in the role of Dr. Callie Torres. She departed the series in 2016 and went on to star on the CBS political drama, Madam Secretary.

