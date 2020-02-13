Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Chapter Two: You Can't Hurry Love

You can't hurry love.

It's sad, but it's true, and Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 2 put love at the forefront as Katy questioned whether getting married to K.O. was part of her destiny.

While it's evident she thought they could get married down the line, her mature thought process continued to set this series apart from Riverdale.

Instead of rushing into things as the teens do on that series, Katy Keene features characters who are wise beyond their years. Playtime is over, and it's all about chasing their dreams, while simultaneously planning for the future.

Katy is on the cusp of something great, and her reservations about marrying K.O. were warranted. Living with your significant other is a must before making the step to engagement.

For all they know, they could grow to loathe one another, and there's no doubt there are testing times ahead with K.O. moving into the bursting-at-the-seams apartment, which already includes Jorge and Josie.

The mugger stealing the ring awarded Katy the time she needed to assess the pros and cons of marriage. In hindsight, she probably would have flat out declined the proposal because she was conflicted about whether it was the right thing.

Every Sunday when I was a little girl, my mom used to take me to the little lighthouse. She said it was our secret spot. Now, it's where I come to escape the city and get a little quiet time. Katy Permalink: Every Sunday when I was a little girl, my mom used to take me to the little lighthouse. She...

Permalink: Every Sunday when I was a little girl, my mom used to take me to the little lighthouse. She...

The maturity from Katy, and even K.O., is a foreign concept on a CW drama, and that's why it is so appealing. Katy understood that declining the proposal could scupper their relationship, but he's her first love.

She inherited his family when her mother died, and putting the added pressure of engagement into the mix could make things difficult.

I appreciated that Katy made sure her head was in the right place when she made the decision. It didn't help matters that she was tasked with helping the Prince from Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 1 pick the right ring for his lover.

The biggest surprise from this storyline is that Gloria started to understand that Katy is a down-to-earth young woman who would never dream of doing anything malicious.

Gloria is the last person Katy should have asked for advice, but our titular fashion designer was at an impasse. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it helped to build a bridge between the two women.

Hi mom, if you can hear me. Just give me a sign. What do I say to K.O.? Katy Permalink: Hi mom, if you can hear me. Just give me a sign. What do I say to K.O.?

Permalink: Hi mom, if you can hear me. Just give me a sign. What do I say to K.O.?

Splitting time between the two departments while juggling her relationship will undoubtedly cause problems, but it will give Katy more experience than she could want.

Even if Francois is upset about Katy not picking a side, he will see value in her pulling double duty. He advocated for her on the series premiere because he understands her immense talent.

Working in a record store was a good look on Josie. She understands music in a way most people won't, and if it helps to give us more of her stunning vocals, it's a good move.

I'm still not sold on Alexander. When someone seems too good to be true, they probably are, but there's an undeniable connection between him and Josie. They have chemistry for days, but after witnessing the things Josie went through on Riverdale, it's difficult to watch someone give her false hope.

Yes, he tried to help with the record store, but he's not all that reliable. The Cabot name is well-known, but Alexander is a dreamer who thinks he can achieve anything with ease. It's immediately apparent that his sister, Alexandra, makes the decisions for the two of them, and that's a good thing.

You need someone to keep your head out of the clouds, and I shudder to think what state the family empire would be in if he made all the decisions. Sure, Josie getting a recording contract would have been great, but how do we know this isn't his way of picking up women?

Josie would be wise to assess whether she can truly trust Alexander before making any decisions that could have consequences for her.

Speaking of decisions, Jorge continued to deliver, and we got to delve deeper into the character than ever before.

Auditions are a must if you have aspirations of taking the world of Broadway by storm, but he could never have anticipated getting blacklisted.

It's a common occurrence in the acting industry -- some of it warranted and some less so.

Jorge speaking his mind to the casting director harkened back to how cutthroat it is for people who are not well-known to cut through the clutter.

If you watch Katy Keene online, you know Jorge wasn't given a fair chance during the initial audition.

He was shut out based on his appearance. It's not difficult to imagine casting directors having a vision of the looks of the person they want to cast, but the least they could do is give the individual the time to spread their wings.

People can surprise you, and Jorge is fantastic, whether he is performing as himself or as Ginger Lopez.

Katy: Gloria?

Gloria: Katy, where in Goiard's name are you?

Katy: You fired me, remember?

Gloria: I don't have time for your bad attitude Katy. I need you hear at Lacey's right away and I won't ask twice. Permalink: I don't have time for your bad attitude Katy. I need you hear at Lacey's right away and I...

Permalink: I don't have time for your bad attitude Katy. I need you hear at Lacey's right away and I...

The use of Lady Gaga's "A Million Reasons" during Ginger's supposed final number at the bar allowed Jorge to express the feelings that were bottled up as a result of his looming exit from the city.

Leaving his friends behind would have been a big thing, especially when Broadway is where his heart lies. The decision to stay behind was no surprise, but this whole scenario should have pushed Jorge closer to making his dreams come true.

Which brings us to Pepper. I had a hard time connecting with the character on the series premiere. When people name-drop and act like they're the most important person in the world, there's usually a dark secret not far behind.

I wish I was more enthusiastic about Pepper, but she continues to be a closed book. Instead of confiding in her friends, she's making up lies to keep up the ruse that she's rich and important.

Getting kicked out of the hotel and blacklisted from the rest is problematic. This is the type of story that goes viral on the likes of Buzzfeed, so she should 'fess up to her friends, and they will find a way to squeeze her into their apartment.

It seems like everyone here has a dream and I'm no exception. Katy Permalink: It seems like everyone here has a dream and I'm no exception.

Permalink: It seems like everyone here has a dream and I'm no exception.

A friend in need is a friend indeed, and all that jazz. But I can't shake the feeling Jorge and Katy are going to feel betrayed when they learn that their friend has been lying to them.

"You Can't Hurry Love" was a cut above the series premiere. It delivered excellent progression for the characters, pushing them into the next stage of their quest to see their names in shining lights.

The show has a lot to offer, but many people will probably be put off by the lack of conflict.

What did you think of Katy's decision? Should she have accepted the proposal? Is Gloria up to something? Are you still on the fence about Pepper? Are you glad Jorge opted to stay in New York City?

Hit the comments below.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.