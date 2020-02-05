NCIS: New Orleans Taps Charles Michael Davis as LaSalle's Replacement

When NCIS: New Orleans moves to Sundays, it will be with a new character.

The Originals alum Charles Michael Davis is returning to the Big Easy to take on the series regular role of Quentin Carter, a “charming, confidant, even justifiably cocky” Special Agent who transfers to the team at Pride’s request.

The character will help fill the void left behind by Special Agent Christopher "Country Mouse" Lasalle, who was killed off on NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 Episode 6.

If you watch NCIS: New Orleans online, you know he has big shoes to fill. Lasalle's death was a stunning one ofr fans, so it will be interesting to see how Quentin fits into the team.

“We knew we needed someone exciting who could challenge the team — and Pride (played by Scott Bakula),” NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber tells TV Insider of the casting.

“Quentin has this history of moving from post to post, doing great things, but then pissing someone off and getting moved again.”

Charles Michael Davis was a series regular on all five seasons of New Orleans-set The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals.

He played the role of Marcel Gerard, a vampire who found himself embroiled in several battles with the Mikaelsons, but at his core, he was fond of TV's most villainous family.

CMD is also well-known for the role of Zane Anders, Kelsey's on-off boyfriend on TV Land's Younger, a role he is expected to continue with as a series regular when the show returns for its seventh season later this year.

He has also appeared on Grey's Anatomy, For the People, The Game, and Chicago P.D.

He's a TV Fanatic favorite, and we're sure he'll bring a different kind of energy to the NCIS: New Orleans ensemble.

NCIS: New Orleans has been off the air since December because CBS made the decision to pair it up with NCIS: Los Angeles on Sundays.

This is because the network launched FBI spinoff, FBI: Most wanted in NOLA's time period last month.

It remains to be seen whether fans will follow the series to Sundays when it resumes February 16, but time will tell.

Davis will first appear in the March 8 episode.

What are your thoughts on the casting news? Will you follow the series to Sundays?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.