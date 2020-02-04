Shannen Doherty Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'd Rather People Hear It From Me'

Shannen Doherty revealed Tuesday morning during an emotional interview that she is battling stage 4 cancer.

The beloved actress appeared on Good Morning America, and revealed the news, several years after finishing treatment for breast cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she had been privately living with cancer again over the past year.

The 48-year-old did not reveal what type of cancer she had.

"I don't think that I've processed it," Doherty alum told Good Morning America's Amy Robach.

"It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. I definitely have days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I go, 'Well, why not me? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

Doherty decided to come forward with her diagnosis because she is in a lawsuit against State Farm over claims she was forced to pay out of her pocket after her house was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

Legal documents would soon be made available that would mention her cancer. The actress wanted the news to come from her.

"I'd rather people hear it from me," she said.

"I don't want it to be twisted; I don't want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me."

Doherty recently appeared on the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot, titled BH90210, and she returned to the show while fighting the condition.

She wanted to join the cast as tribute to the late Luke Perry, and to be an example for others battling cancer.

"I thought... people can look at that and say, 'Oh my God, yeah. She can work and other people with stage 4 can work, too.' Our life doesn't end the minute we get that diagnosis," she added.

Doherty revealed that Brian Austin Green was the only BH90210 co-star to know what she was going through.

"Prior to shooting, he would always call me and say, 'Listen: Whatever happens, I have your back,'" she recalled.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015, later revealing that it had spread to her lymph nodes.

Following a single masectomy, she completed radiation and chemotherapy in early 2017, and announced she was in remission later that year.

