Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Confirms Hopper's Fate - Watch

Hopper is alive!

Netflix on Friday dropped a brand new teaser for Stranger Things Season 4, and it confirms the return of Hopper, the beloved character who was seemingly killed off at the close of Stranger Things Season 3.

The series has been typically shrouded in secrecy about what is coming, meaning that fans were left questioning whether David Harbor would be back.

Now, we have confirmation that he will be back, and that he is being held against his will.

Raise your hand if you predicted that development!

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

“Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human… and other.”

The creators’ statement continues with a tease of what’s to come for Eleven and her Hawkins friends:

“Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything."

"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime, pray for the American.”

Stranger Things Season 3 bowed on Netflix in July 2019, and given the delayed starting date on production on the fourth season, we could be looking at a 2021 launch.

There have been conflicting reports on whether the series will wrap up after the fourth season, with some outlets claiming that the fourth season will be split into two parts.

For now, we know the series is returning for a fourth season with a fan-favorite character, so that's a win.

