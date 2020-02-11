Superstore's Future Revealed at NBC: Will You Be On Cloud 9?

NBC has confirmed whether there is a future for Superstore on the network.

Thankfully, the series remains a success story and has scored an early renewal for a sixth season.

More intriguing is that the Superstore Season 6 Episode 1 will debut with the show's 100th episode when it returns in the fall.

America Ferrera (Ugly Betty) plays Amy, an employee-turned-manager at Cloud 9, a sprawling store that has a lot of staff members.

They find themselves in the most comical of situations, and viewers have been kept amused for five seasons so far.

Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahu, and Mark McKinney round out the rest of the cast.

“We’re thrilled that Superstore continues to speak to many important and topical issues while simultaneously being hilarious,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Superstore remains a viable option for the network in its Thursday night slot, in which it is averaging 2.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the all-important adults 18-49 demo.

This is down around 10% year-to-year, which is a decent hold in today's TV climate, especially given the fact that the series has not been drawing as many rave reviews as it typically does.

Within seven days, the current season's numbers are swelling to 3.8 million viewers and a 1.1 rating.

Superstore Season 5 Episode 1 built to 7.5 million viewers and a 3.4 rating in the demo when all available viewing data was factored in.

It further proves that people are watching TV on their own terms more than ever.

After some meandering storytelling, recent episodes have brought the series back to the comedy, and fans are enjoying it.

The series is NBC's most-watched and highest-rated comedy series, and sixth highest-rated scripted series in the demo overall.

Simply put, the renewal was a no-brainer. It was always a matter of when the network would make it official.

Fellow Thursday comedy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has already been renewed for the 2020-21 TV season, while The Good Place recently wrapped its run, and Will & Grace is slated to end in the coming months.

Look for NBC to overhaul the Thursday line-up after the failures Perfect Harmony, Indebted, and Sunnyside.

On the drama front, This Is Us and New Amsterdam have been renewed, while Bluff City Law has been essentially canceled.

The series airs Thursdays at 8/7c.

