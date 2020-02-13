The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 4 Review: Babes in Toyland

Self-love is essential. It is so easy to get caught up in relationships and careers and forget about self-care, but to thrive, our happiness has to come first.

The vibrator fairy stopped by the Scarlet offices on The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 4.

The ladies of Scarlet were taking a little "me" time and being reminded just how beneficial focusing on yourself can be and when it is time to focus on someone else.

Read on as we discuss just how pleasurable the experience was for everyone!

Jacqueline has put Scarlet and its employees above all else, and to what end?

With Ian gone, a little self-love was exactly what Jacqueline needed.

Listening to Jacqueline talk about vibrators was almost like listening to your parents talk about having sex. You know that they do it, but for some reason, the idea still feels completely foreign and like you're being let in on a dirty secret.

Realizing that you have a broken marriage is a huge weight to carry, so if a little time with her friendly inanimate object can help relieve some of that stress and anxiety for Jacqueline, then thank god for Broads.

It's just too bad that Instagram had to come in and invade Jacqueline's afterglow.

Jacqueline stumbling upon a picture of Ian and another woman is proof of just how difficult it is to navigate life in the world of social media.

Jacqueline has no context for the picture that she saw. The moment more than likely was something completely innocent that just happened to be captured at the right time. She doesn't have a way to know without asking, though.

You can see her start to spiral after she sees it, and I think almost everyone can relate to that moment. Who hasn't seen a comment, a picture, a like, that they read too much into making themselves an absolute wreck over something that ended up being nothing.

By giving the world so much access to ourselves, we open ourselves to these types of misinterpretations.

Someone who was desperately trying to avoid any misinterpretations was Sutton.

Sutton happily took Jane and Kat's advice to try to become a fashion Influencer, but taking the first step was the hardest part.

People judge Influencers almost solely based on the pictures that they are sharing with the world. Whether those pictures are an accurate depiction of who they really are or if it is the persona they create for themselves is almost impossible to know.

Sutton is having trouble figuring out who the "real" Sutton is that she wants to show to the world, and that feels very true to her character.

During The Bold Type Season 2, Sutton struggled to balance her life as an assistant and her life as Richard's girlfriend.

She may have come to terms with living in the two different worlds, but that doesn't mean that she has always been comfortable existing in both of them at the same time.

Kat capturing Sutton in her natural habitat, purse turkey sandwich and all, was exactly what Sutton needed. Sutton gets so focused on being either/or that she forgets that she is all of it at the same time.

She is a kick-ass, hard-working assistant working her way up in the world, a fiance to a gorgeous, sweet, well-off man, and a fierce friend that drops everything to join her friend at a sex club.

That is the real Sutton. That is the Sutton that the world will love and relate to. She needs to stop compartmentalizing all the different sides of herself and embrace them.

As Sutton got closer to realizing that she could have it all, Kat continued to run from that and focus solely on Scarlet.

Kat suffered a major loss when she didn't get elected as Congresswoman. Instead of taking the time to mourn that loss, though, she has thrown herself into cause after cause, determined to make a difference in any way she can.

As noble as Kat's latest cause was, Jacqueline did her a huge favor by stepping in.

Kat respects Jacqueline and looks to her as a role model. Hearing from Jacqueline how important it is to find balance should strike a chord for Kat.

Jacqueline sees herself in Kat and doesn't want her to end up in the same situation she has found herself in now. If Jacqueline can intervene before it becomes a way of life for Kat, she may be able to stop her from suffering a similar fate.

As much as Kat throwing herself into her work is about making up for losing the election, it is also to avoid thinking about Adena.

Adena hurt Kat in a very real way when she broke up with her. She wasn't ready to get past that yet during The Bold Type Season 3, but that doesn't mean Kat is over her.

Many fans have been anxiously awaiting Adena's return, and their wait might almost be over.

It feels like it won't be much longer until we see our favorite photographer popping up again. After all, Scarlet is eventually going to need their photographer at home where she belongs.

Jacqueline wasn't the only one doling out advice during "Babes in Toyland."

The writers have clearly been listening to the fans and are delivering on our request for more Alex in a major way during The Bold Type Season 4.

Jacqueline turning Ask Alex into a live-stream podcast was a stroke of genius.

Sure, Alex's first trip out of the gate was a little bit rocky, but it was endearing watching him bumble his words as the viewers hounded him about his dating history.

Kat's advice paid off because he found his sweet spot during his second podcast. I would, for sure, watch the Ask Alex podcast if it was real. Especially if he had more guests on like The Bold Babes.

Who wouldn't love to watch Alex, The Bold Babes, and Sage talk about sex? Talk about entertainment!

One couple that could probably use the Ask Alex podcast is JaneStripe. Maybe Alex could run a segment on how to open up the lines of communication with your partner.

While Jane and Ryan having spa days was super cute, avoiding talking about your problems is never the best way to go in a relationship.

As I said in my review of The Bold Type Season 4 Episode 3, Ryan hasn't forgiven himself for what he did to Jane, and until he does, they are never going to be able to move on fully.

I felt like JaneStripe was on the right path coming out of "Marathon," but I am anxious after "Babes in Toyland."

It may have seemed like they got over the hump by Jane kissing the random stranger and then making use of the amenities of the sex club with Ryan, but suddenly it felt like there was more to what happened than what Ryan told us.

I may be completely wrong, but even as Jane was seducing him, he kept trying to interrupt her because he wanted to tell her something. What if Ryan lied to Jane about how far things went with the woman, and that is why his guilt has been so debilitating?

If Ryan did lie to Jane, it would be almost impossible to forgive him. Part of why it was so easy for Jane and the viewers to get past his indiscretion was because of his honesty, so if you take that away, you're not let with much.

Fingers crossed that Ryan was just really eager to tell her they were out of face masks.

Other thoughts:

Only Scarlet would face a lawsuit from an erectile dysfunction medication company while defending a vibrator company.

What a world we live in where you can control a vibrator from across the country. No man-bun rocking IT guy required.

