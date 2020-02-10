The Conners Fans Confused By Live Promo During the Oscars

The Conners is going live this week!

As previously reported, one of TV's most important families is airing a live episode that will incorporate real-time information from the New Hampshire primary results into the episode.

To tease the big event, the cast of the ABC comedy series aired a live promo during Sunday's telecast of The Oscars 2020, in which they offered commentary on the results.

Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene on the Roseanne spinoff, named Parasite as an Oscar winner.

John Goodman, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey appeared alongside Gilbert in the spot.

Laurie Metcalf was not a part of the event, which even found the Conners watching themselves on the small screen, even though they did not know that.

Harris Conner-Healy said, "They must have invited some broke-a** people to the Oscars this year.”

When they realized they were the ones on the screen, they were not exactly impressed.

“We are the last family that should be on live TV,” Goranson’s Becky admitted.

The TV spot was a bizarre choice, primarily because it confused many viewers.

As expected, the reaction was less than enthusiastic, with many questioning the decision, while some are wanting Roseanne back in the lead role.

“Becky’s response is the best!!” one commenter claimed.

“Brink back Roseanne and fire Darlene,” said another.

“If it’s as funny as this ‘live’ sketch was, then we’re in trouble,” another said, complaining about the looming live event.

"I can’t think of anything worse than The Conners Live... and I watched Peter Pan Live," said someone on Twitter.

"I wouldn’t watch the Conners if it was filmed live in my house," added another Twitter user.

“Wait, is this a live ad for The Conners? Because they just referenced Parasite winning,” one viewer tweeted. “Also, did they have jokes prepared for every nominee?”

The reaction was not all that positive.

Did you watch the promo?

Will you watch the live episode?

Hit the comments below and watch the full promo!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.