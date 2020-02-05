The Flash Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Marathon

Welcome to Earth-Prime!

After a long hitus and a few crossovers, The Flash Season 6 Episode 10 pulled us back into the chaos of Central City. You'd think that the constant crime would damper spirits, but the people of Central City keep smiling.

CC Jitters reopens and gets robbed within an hour, but The Flash saves the day, so the party continues.

Though this does bring up a good point if Jitters is constantly being robbed by meta-humans, how do they keep customers in the door?

You'd think everyone would GrubHub or UberEats their coffee to avoid the crime scene.

Cecile: We need to go.

Kamilla: So they can kill us outside.

Speaking of crime scenes, does Barry still work at CCPD? He doesn't seem to be there too often this season. Granted, Joe is Captain now so he might have more flexibility.

Though he won an award for his forensic work but doesn't seem to be around much.

Team Central Citizen is quickly becoming the real dream team. The story unfolding is unlike anything we've seen on The Flash before and the mystery case brought some scary characters.

The girls play off each other so well and create a great dynamic.

It's refreshing to see Iris have her own friends and life beyond Barry. Hopefully, they can dive deeper into their connection as friends. Cecile also made an appearance, which is always a treat.

Cross your fingers that we get back into her work a meta-human defense attorney.

Cisco seemed to take the new merging of worlds harder than most. His feelings of survivors guilt are relatable but can take a toll on the mind. His anger towards Nash was understandable, though deflective.

Does his miss being Vibe? He has the best ability but gave it up for a semi-normal life.

An infinite number of Harrison Wells and we are stuck with the one that destroyed the multiverse.

Nash doesn't seem to understand the gravity of his actions. Trillions of lives were lost in the crisis including Earth 2 Wells.

Harry is a fan favorite, and his death is terrible. He is easily the best Harrison Wells, and it's truly a shame he will never grace the screen again with Cisco.

Another character that never made an appearance is Kid Flash.

There was a major Earth-shattering event and I've barely heard a word about Wally West. How is Wally handling Jesse's death? Does he know that crisis happened? Does he still have his powers with on Earth-Prime?

Earth-Prime is a new and exciting world that can help brilliantly revamp the show. The merging of worlds means a merge of villans, so even our old Flash villains are back and stronger than before.

Someone else who has come back stronger is our girl Iris West-Allen. Now, this is the Iris that we have all read in the comics. This is the Iris that Candice has been petitioning for years, and we are so happy to have her.

Iris West-Allen has always been a badass, no question, but she is finally carrying a great storyline away from Star Labs. She is being highlighted as a strong leader and passionate journalist fighting for the truth.

The Central Citizen is finally getting the recognition that puts Iris on the map as a reporter.

Iris is in deep water with The Black Hole, and her life is in more danger than ever. The stakes are higher for Iris as a non-meta, but she proves to be fierce.

Iris' confrontation and set-up with the CEO of McCulloch Technologies was excellent. Watching Iris blackmail the CEO who just tried to kill her was a treat. We all smiled as he dropped the lawsuit.

Also, kudos to the writers and directors of this episode because the layers are elegantly being untangled, and we just keep wanting more. How far does this rabbit hole go?

The Black Hole is kidnapping, brainwashing, and using meta-humans as hired guns, but what else is going on? Iris' tenacity and analytical mind are landing her in pickle.

She just got sucked into a mirror. She didn't have time to watch US, because I'm sure majority of people were screaming at Iris through the TV not to touch that mirror.

Also, who knew Diggle was so wise and enchanting? The man should do a Ted Talk about life and grief.

His patience and understanding are uncanny since he was thoroughly aware that Barry was on a wild goose chase. David Ramsey deserves his series, and hopefully, The Green Lantern gets the green light.

The storyline between Barry and Diggle was subtle but came to a great close. Barry and his team have been preparing for a world without him.

Team Flash has been in crisis mode all season, but now that the crisis is behind them, they can process everything.

Earth-Prime is a lot to process. The concept that five worlds merged into one and the entirety of the planet is none the wiser. There is so much to unravel, and thankfully Cisco took the job.

There is a lot to be said about slowing down and being present. It is something majority of people struggle with, but truly need.

Be sure to watch The Flash online and catch up on anything you missed.

Leave a comment below and tell us what you thought of the episode!

