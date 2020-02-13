The Mighty Ducks: Emilio Estevez to Reprise Coach Bombay Role in Disney+ Series

When The Mighty Ducks arrive on Disney+ there will be at least one familiar face.

Emilio Estevez has joined the cast of the TV sequel, reprising his Coach Bombay role from the beloved '90s film franchise.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Estevez exclaimed in a statement confirming the news.

“After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise."

"Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

Estevez will also be an Executive Producer on the series.

The reboot was announced on Wednesday, with Lauren Graham in the lead role.

Graham will star as Alex and Brady Noon is set to portray her son, Evan.

"In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team," reads the official logline.

"After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

The rest of the cast is rounded out by Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts.

Disney+ has ordered up 10 episodes in a straight-to-series deal, and the series will be filmed in Vancouver.

As for when it will premiere on the streamer, it will be sometime in 2020.

Disney+ has been expanding some of its most beloved franchises since launch, with even more Star Wars series and multiple series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the way.

Whether viewers will warm to a TV take on The Mighty Ducks, we don't know. It will all come down to the execution of it all.

