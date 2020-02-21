The Witcher Season 2 Adds Game of Thrones Favorite, 6 More

The Witcher Season 2 is officially in production.

Netflix confirmed Friday that the hit series is filming in in the United Kingdom, and dropped some tidbits about the sophomore run.

As expected, there are many new faces headed to the series.

The new cast includes Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson, as Francesca.

Returning to the cast for season two are Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible - Fallout, Man of Steel) who leads the cast of The Witcher saga, playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) returns as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan (Third Day, Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ciri, and Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as fan-favourite Jaskier.

Also back in recurring roles are MyAnna Buring (Kill List) as Tissaia, Tom Canton (Good Karma Hospital) as Filavandrel, Lilly Cooper (Peterloo) as Murta, Jeremy Crawford (Titans) as Yarpin Zigrin, Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Mahesh Jadu (Marco Polo) as Vilgefortz, Terence Maynard (Cursed) as Artorius, Lars Mikkelson (House of Cards) as Stregobor, Mimi Ndiweni (Black Earth Rising) as Fringilla Vigo, Royce Pierreson (Judy) as Istredd, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Hunter Street) as Dara, Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss Merigold, Therica Wilson Read (Young Wallender) as Sabrina.

“The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season," says showrunner and Executive Producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life.”

The Witcher Season 1 has amassed an approval rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix recently called The Witcher its best new show in a letter to shareholders.

The streamer claims that 76 million member households watched The Witcher within four weeks of debuting.

This is a big number, but it doesn't mean these households watched the whole episodes. Instead, it is people who have streamed at least a small portion.

What are your thoughts on the new cast?

Did you like the first season?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.