Thirtysomething Revival Adds 2 More Original Cast Members

ABC's revival of thirtysomething will feature more familiar faces than initially planned.

Melanie Mayron and Polly Draper are the latest additions to the cast of thirtysomething(else), Deadline reports.

Both actresses are set to have recurring arcs on the update of the 1987-1991 series.

Mayron is reprising the role of Melissa Steadman, while Draper is playing Erryn Warren.

They join returning series regulars Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield, and Patricia Wettig.

Here is the official logline for Thirtysomething(else):

Apparently, raising children -- even grown children -- never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Reboot of the 1987-91 series 'Thirtysomething,' with emphasis on the original cast's children -- the new generation of thirtysomethings.

The new cast members will include Odette Annable as Janey Steadman, Chris Wood as Leo Steadman, Patrick Fugit as Ethan Weston, and Auden Thornton as Brittany Weston.

The original series lasted four seasons. It won 13 Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards during its time on the air.

It was canceled as ratings took a hit in the fourth season, while the creators were moving on to other projects.

Mayron scored three Emmy nominations during her turn on the series, going on to win the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1989.

The series is currently at pilot stage, so more actors will be announced in the coming weeks as the series gears up to shoot the pilot for network executives.

Many past TV shows have returned over the last few years thanks to the revival and reboot craze that has taken the TV industry by storm.

While some of them have been success stories, others have tarnished the legacy of the show that came before.

