Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong: Coming to an End!

OWN is parting ways with another beloved series.

Tyler Perry's If Loving You Is Wrong is set to end with its fifth season.

The popular drama will return for its final season Tuesday, March 10 at 10/9c.

According to a press release from OWN, “the much-anticipated final season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever before while revealing some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions. Life-changing catastrophes will leave the town reeling and changed forever.”

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” OWN President Tina Perry said in a statement.

“We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”

The series debuted back in 2014 and stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, and Heather Hemmens as a group of friends looking for love.

The cast also included Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush, and Aiden Turner.

The series was a success upon its debut in 2014. The 42-part first season averaged 2 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating.

The second season was relatively steady, but the third season slipped considerably to 1.7 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

More concerning, the fourth season shed another 50 percent of the demo rating, averaging 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Still, even with the fourth season, If Loving You Is Wrong was still OWN's fourth highest-rated series, but the network is probably ending it while the ratings are still passable.

The cancellation follows Ambitions, which was nixed after one season last month. The Robin Givens-fronted drama had around 700,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the demo for its run.

What are your thoughts on this cancellation?

Hit the comments below.

Here is a trailer for the final season of If Loving You Is Wrong.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.