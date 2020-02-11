Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 5

Did a brawl at a male strip club put the team in harm's way?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 5, there were various emergencies for the team to work through.

One of them involved a fire at a bull semen factory that made some members of the team question whether they wanted to remain a part of the gang.

Meanwhile, Paul went out on a first date, but was it really the time for him to make changes in his life?

Elsewhere, Grace tried to reconnect with Judd, but he kept pushing her away.

Did she manage to get through to him?

Use the video above to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.