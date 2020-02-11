Watch All American Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Was Spencer pushing himself too hard?

On All American Season 2 Episode 12, there was much drama when Billy and Grace stepped in to make sure the teen was safe. 

Waiting for Word - All American Season 2 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Olivia and Asher's teammates wondered why Asher suddenly cared about his future. 

Was there a reason for it?

Elsewhere, Coop continued on her new path, but who was determined to cause problems for her?

Watch All American Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

All American Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Coop: I'm the reason [Spencer] got shot.
Preach: That's not on you. That's all on Tyrone.

Olivia: Well, at least you seem happy.
Greta: I'm just going to figure out what's next for me.

All American Season 2 Episode 12

