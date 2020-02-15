Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 14

Did Danny and Baez find the Lone Star killer?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14, the duo worked with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates when they were put on a case to find the killer.

Meanwhile, Eddie's partner mistakenly shot an undercover cop, leading to a deadly confrontation.

Elsewhere, Frank had to speak with the officer about why he should not turn in his shield.

What did he learn?

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.