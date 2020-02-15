Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 14

at .

Did Danny and Baez find the Lone Star killer?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14, the duo worked with Texas Ranger Waylon Gates when they were put on a case to find the killer.

A Rape Accusation - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 13

Meanwhile, Eddie's partner mistakenly shot an undercover cop, leading to a deadly confrontation.

Elsewhere, Frank had to speak with the officer about why he should not turn in his shield.

What did he learn?

Watch Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Blue Bloods online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14 Quotes

Anthony: People are calling him a hero.
Erin: They're also calling him a white guy who took down two unarmed black guys.

Eddie: We had a drug bust at this location a month ago.
Other Cop: What do you bet we're gonna collar the exact same knuckleheads?

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14 Photos

Searching for a Killer - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
A Dangerous Stakeout - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
A Texas Ranger - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
Lyle Lovett Guest Stars - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
The Lone Star Killer - Blue Bloods
Shooting an Undercover - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
  1. Blue Bloods
  2. Blue Bloods Season 10
  3. Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 14
  4. Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 14