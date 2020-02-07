Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Did Holt quit the force for good?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1, Holt had teething problems as he tried to transition into his new role as a uniformed officer.

With no one looking up to him, he wondered whether there was something else out there for him.

Meanwhile, Jake found himself leading a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor.

Along the way, he had to confront unrest in married life.

