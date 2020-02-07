Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 1

Did Holt quit the force for good?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1, Holt had teething problems as he tried to transition into his new role as a uniformed officer. 

Holt's Fall From Grace - Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1

With no one looking up to him, he wondered whether there was something else out there for him. 

Meanwhile, Jake found himself leading a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor. 

Along the way, he had to confront unrest in married life. 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1 Quotes

Jake: It's a manhunt. And I'm the man-hunter.
Charles: And I'm your sidekick, the boy-hunter.

Holt: I've been stripped of my accomplishments and lost the respect of everyone in my life, including my dog.
Jake: Cheddar? No.
Holt: Yes. Now, he only poops for Kevin.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1

