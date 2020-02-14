Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine Online: Season 7 Episode 3

What did Adrian Pimento want?

On Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 3, the former friend arrived in New York to ask a favor of Jake and Charles.

He claimed someone was out to kill him and tried to get them to prove it before it was too late.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad sucked it up for a Workplace Conflict seminar, which put them all at odds.

Did it do more harm than good?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 3 Quotes

We may be arguing, but we're all thinking the same thing. Terry talks about his children too much.

Holt

Pimento has Memento disease! Your memory's resetting, like the guy from the movie Memento!

Jake

