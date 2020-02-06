Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 13

Did the Chicago Med manage to save two brothers?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 13, the hospital was up in arms about how to save two brothers who were in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, Dr. Choi, April, and Dr. Charles tried to learn more about a medical mystery to piece together what was happening.

Elsewhere, Dr. Manning became suspicious of a new mother entering the hospital.

What did she learn about her?

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.