Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 14

Who murdered a homeless man in cold blood?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 14, Intelligence went on a wild goose chase to locate a criminal who has evaded capture for years.

First Responders - Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 14

With the net closing in, the killer continued to evade capture.

What did he want?

Meanwhile, Rojas had a troubling experience with a young mentally ill man.

Elsewhere, Burgess struggled in the aftermath of her attack, and what it meant for her future.

Fall TV Preview: The Biggest Cast Shake-Ups
Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 14 Quotes

Look, you should go to work, I'm pretty sure the bad guys aren't taking a day off cause I had a miscarriage. 

Burgess

You just have to be patient and understand that his truth is as real to him as yours is to you or mine is to me. 

Rojas

Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 14

