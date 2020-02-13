Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 7 Episode 14

Who murdered a homeless man in cold blood?

On Chicago PD Season 7 Episode 14, Intelligence went on a wild goose chase to locate a criminal who has evaded capture for years.

With the net closing in, the killer continued to evade capture.

What did he want?

Meanwhile, Rojas had a troubling experience with a young mentally ill man.

Elsewhere, Burgess struggled in the aftermath of her attack, and what it meant for her future.

