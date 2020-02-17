Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did Rakesh find his soulmate?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13, he was stunned when his app suggested that Lulu, the princess of an African nation, was the one for him.

What did this mean for his relationship with Jaya?

Meanwhile, Miles was sent more details about someone close to him.

Who was it?

Elsewhere, Ali revealed her cancer diagnosis to Arthur and Trish.

How did they take the news?

