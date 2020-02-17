Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 13

at .

Did Rakesh find his soulmate?

On God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13, he was stunned when his app suggested that Lulu, the princess of an African nation, was the one for him. 

Wedding Party - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 12

What did this mean for his relationship with Jaya?

Meanwhile, Miles was sent more details about someone close to him. 

Who was it?

Elsewhere, Ali revealed her cancer diagnosis to Arthur and Trish. 

How did they take the news?

Watch God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch God Friended Me online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you. 

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

19 TV Characters with Mommy Issues
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Rakesh: That doesn't make any sense? Who is Lule Achebe?
Miles: Um, your soulmate is my friend suggestion.

Arthur: What else was I supposed to say? That watching that battle play out with Ella almost broke me? That there would be days where she's going to be days she's going to feel so sick that she's not going to get out of bed. Days where I have to look her in the eye and say 'oh, no baby, it's going to be fine' and hoping that she's not going to see the fear in my eyes."
Trish: They caught it early which means she's going to start treatment early. We are going to get through this. Ali is going to get through this.
Arthur: Yeah, you're right.

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13

God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13 Photos

Look Back at It - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
The Royal Family - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
Checking in with Father - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
Doing the God Account's Work - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
Soulmates Exist - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
King Omari - God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
  1. God Friended Me
  2. God Friended Me Season 2
  3. God Friended Me Season 2 Episode 13
  4. Watch God Friended Me Online: Season 2 Episode 13