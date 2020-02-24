Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 2

at .

Did Beth make the right call?

On Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2, insanity ensued when Beth realized that there were more people doing some dodgy deals than her group. 

Ruby Wonders What's Going On - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2

Which old foe from the past returned to cause mayhem for them?

Meanwhile, Annie found a helpful outlet on her road to self-improvement. 

Who helped her through a bust-up with her ex over the way she was being treated?

Watch Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Good Girls online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

27 Characters Who Have a Secret and Can Keep It
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2 Quotes

Nancy: And Dr. Cohen mentioned that you could possibly play a role in our healing.
Annie: Ew.
Gregg: Well, that's not really what he said exactly.
Nancy: Well, honey, he did say that she's the reason that you slipped up.
Annie: Excuse me?

Ruby: I hate how good we are at this.
Stan: I know. Bill roulette.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2 Photos

Ruby Wonders What's Going On - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
Puzzled Annie - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
Looking Up - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
Ruby Reacts - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
Less Than Impressed Annie - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
All Smiles - Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
  1. Good Girls
  2. Good Girls Season 3
  3. Good Girls Season 3 Episode 2
  4. Watch Good Girls Online: Season 3 Episode 2