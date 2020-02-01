Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 14

Did McGarrett manage to help his dog?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14, Quinn and Tani stepped in to offer assistance when the pooch showed signs of PTSD. 

Villain in Disguise - Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Danny met the girl of his dreams, but it almost ended in disaster when they were involved in a car accident. 

With them both injured and far from help, Danny had to make a tough call to ensure his date's safety. 

Did they both survive?

Watch Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14 Quotes

Bartender: [Danny's] always like this.
Leslie: I'm sure he's always like this.

Danny: Are you the beverage police.
Leslie: Yes, I am. And I'm writing you up.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14

