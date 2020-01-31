Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14 Review: There Was a Lull, and Tthen the Wind Began to Blow About

This was a good-news, bad-news type of episode.

Something was causing Eddie to act strangely on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 14.

Equally unlikely, Danny met the woman of his dreams while drowning his sorrows at a bar while taking a few days off.

Things worked out for Eddie but sadly not for Danny, who just can't seem to catch a break.

Things got off to a frightening start when McGarrett had to chase Eddie into traffic, barely saving him from getting hit by a car.

Fortunately, everyone that was available pulled together to help Steve determine what was wrong with Eddie.

First, Dr. Emma, the vet who Steve dated after she treated Eddie on Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 4, made a house call and diagnosed Eddie as suffering from PTS.

For those wondering what had happened between McGarrett and the vet, well, it appears he just dropped the ball, failing to call back Emma after their date.

However, he gets away with behavior such as that because he's been busy keeping the islands safe, sacrificing his personal life in the process.

No wonder he hasn't had a relationship work long term since he was with Catherine, someone who could handle the demands of his job.

Such is the curse of being the Law God.

Grover, who was, of course, grousing while visiting Will at college, called McGarrett after hearing about Eddie, putting him in touch with an Army vet specializing in military dogs in the process.

The vet promptly agreed with Emma's diagnosis, giving Steve the assignment to figure out what triggered Eddie's PTS, the only way Eddie was going to recover.

Tani and Quinn both volunteered to help and he sent them to learn more about the death of Eddie's original handler in Afghanistan, surely the most traumatic event in the dog's life.

The pair managed to track down a soldier in Eddie's original unit in Afghanistan, who told the heartbreaking story of Bollinger's death and Eddie's reaction to that.

Once they'd heard that it was simpler for Quinn and Tani to locate the trigger.

It was pretty logical. What is one thing that Afghanistan and Hawaii have in common?

Tropical plants, of course.

Bollinger had died in a field of purple flowers.

And conveniently Steve's new next-door neighbor was a botany professor, whose plant samples included that same flower, which reminded Eddie of that fateful day.

A quick transplant and the irritant was removed.

What was revealed was that Eddie had been filling the role of service dog for McGarrett during a difficult year. While Steve had been caring for Eddie (and Junior and Danny), Eddie had been caring for Steve.

It was amazing that after all those death-defying missions that Eddie has done for McGarrett, it was a small flower that brought him low.

It was a bad few days for Danny.

First, we finally got an answer about what has been going on with Danny and Rachel, after all that buildup about their reconciliation on Hawaii Five-0 Season 9.

Apparently ... nothing. They decided to just be friends.

Well, that's boring.

But it did place him in exactly the right place to meet Ms. Right.

You could feel that sparks between Danny and Leslie (yup, that's her name) from the get-go. Finally, someone who gets Danny.

The more they talked, the more Danny realized that Leslie might be "the one."

Only this is Danny, the Eeyore of Five-0, the man with the perpetual cloud.

So it couldn't be as simpler as him just giving her a ride home to her friend's place.

But it wasn't that she was being pursued by someone from the mainland, that fallback Five-0 trope.

Instead, they just happened to be on the same road as a distracted teen driver who doesn't see them coming. Danny took evasive maneuvers and they went flying over an embankment.

Stop texts, stop wrecks indeed.

As is the case apparently in way too much of Hawaii, there was no cell service. (If that's the case, why don't Five-0 team members carry sat phones? They're too important to be unreachable.)

And, through no fault of Danny's, Leslie was severely injured, beyond his basic first-aid skills.

No cell service, a remote stretch of road, and Leslie in dire straits -- there was no way this ended well for Danny.

He tried. Lord knows he tried. Danny's gotten himself and others out of tougher positions.

But no. Despite finally getting off a call for help, it was too late for Leslie, and the possibility of what might have been.

It was a difficult scene when Danny realized he wasn't going to able to save her and he ended up walking away in pain.

It will be interesting to watch the fallout from this on Danny.

Surprisingly, Adam wasn't forgotten about.

First, Steve and Danny took time out of their very personal storylines to see what the other might have learned about Adam (basically speculation).

Then, just as the Eddie crisis was winding down, Adam showed up at Steve's door. A hug and all is forgiven, at least temporarily.

So what is Adam up to? It can't be what it appears to be, can it?

