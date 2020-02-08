Watch Hawaii Five-0 Online: Season 10 Episode 16

What happened to Grover's niece?

On Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 16, there was much drama when the teenagr went missing from the police academy.

As an investigation got underway, the team learned her boyfriend was a member of the Yakuza.

Was the boyfriend to blame?

Meanwhile, McGarrett's escape from a deadly situation made him question his future.

What decision did he come to?

Use the video above to watch Hawaii Five-0 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you. And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.