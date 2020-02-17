Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 1

Did Claire and Jamie manage to find some semblance of happiness?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 1, the pair's life in America was under threat and they had to make some big decisions. 

John and Jamie Chat - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1

They were pinned between their ties to the crown and a rising undercurrent of unrest. 

Meanwhile, Brianna and Roger set out to overcoe the harm Stephen inflicted on their lives. 

Was there hope for them in this brave new world?

Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 1 Online

Outlander Season 5 Episode 1 Quotes

Jamie: But having just got you back, must I give you away so soon?
Brianna: Da. No matter where I am, I will always be your wee girl.

Claire: You've been busy.
Jamie: I should so what I can for her. While I have the chance. We've not had enough time together.
Claire: It was going to happen one day. And we're giving her away to a man who loves her. What? You doubt his love?

Fergus and Marsali Get Cozy - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
John and Jamie Chat - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
A Touching Goodbye - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
Proud Parents - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
Roger Makes a Blood Oath - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
Jocasta Rests - Outlander Season 5 Episode 1
