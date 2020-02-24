Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 2

at .

Did Claire and Jamie manage to secure their future?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 2, their colonial life in America was under threat when they were pinned between their ties to the crown and a rising undercurrent of unrest. 

Knox and Jamie Assess the Situation - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2

What did they decide was the best course of action?

Meanwhile, Briana and Roger struggled to overcome the harm Stephen inflicted on their lives. 

Did they realize that their relationship was not working?

Watch Outlander Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

37 TV Characters Who Would Rain on Your Parade
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Outlander Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Knox: I admire a man who puts duty and honor above all else.
Jamie: Then you admire a man who'd rather starve than dishonor his own conscience.
Lieutenant: Do I detect some sympathy there for the regulators, Colonel Fraser?
Jamie: I have sympathy for any man who can't afford to eat, Lieutenant. Your generosity of coins tells me you have some, as well.
Knox: I do believe it is right to give to those in need. And I suppose it is reasonably true that there is never a convenient time for death or taxes.
Jamie: Now do I suspect some sympathy for the regulators, Lieutenant.

I can only hope one day to be granted a parcel of land that's half as prosperous as yours. Perhaps when we catch Fitzgibbons and see him hanged. Perhaps then, the governor will be so kind.

Knox

Outlander Season 5 Episode 2

Outlander Season 5 Episode 2 Photos

Jemmy's Milestone - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
Roger Gets Checked Out - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
Knox and Jamie Assess the Situation - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
Jamie Enters the Room - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
Motherly Advice - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
Claire and an Eye Chart - Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
  1. Outlander
  2. Outlander Season 5
  3. Outlander Season 5 Episode 2
  4. Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 2