Watch Outlander Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Claire and Jamie manage to secure their future?

On Outlander Season 5 Episode 2, their colonial life in America was under threat when they were pinned between their ties to the crown and a rising undercurrent of unrest.

What did they decide was the best course of action?

Meanwhile, Briana and Roger struggled to overcome the harm Stephen inflicted on their lives.

Did they realize that their relationship was not working?

Use the video above to watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.