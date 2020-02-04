Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 13

Did Malcolm lose his job?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13, he took a detour from his vacation time when he found out that a killer was mimicking homicides from a book he loved.

With added help from Whitly, the NYPD set out to trace the case back to the family that started the slayings.

What did they lear in the process?

Meanwhile, Malcolm and Dani dressed up to attend a lavish event to get intel.

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.