Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 13

at .

Did Malcolm lose his job?

On Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13, he took a detour from his vacation time when he found out that a killer was mimicking homicides from a book he loved. 

Malcolm's Speech - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13

With added help from Whitly, the NYPD set out to trace the case back to the family that started the slayings. 

What did they lear in the process?

Meanwhile, Malcolm and Dani dressed up to attend a lavish event to get intel. 

Watch Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

45 Characters Getting Coal for Christmas
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13 Quotes

Jessica: You look wonderful!
Malcolm: Do I?

Malcolm: I'm just confused, lost, scared. You have no idea what these visits do to me, what you did to me.
Martin: My boy, I made you.
Malcolm: You destroyed me.
Martin: Malcolm, what are you doing?
Malcolm: I came to tell you face to face--
Martin: Tell me what?
Malcolm: That you're a crazy, old man, a sick lunatic, living in a delusion. We never had a relationship because none of this is real. I never loved you, and you'll never see me again.

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13

Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13 Photos

Jessica Frets Over Malcolm - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
Malcolm's Speech - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
Undercover Work - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
Getting Orders - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
Confiding in Dani - tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
Papa Gil - Tall - Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
  1. Prodigal Son
  2. Prodigal Son Season 1
  3. Prodigal Son Season 1 Episode 13
  4. Watch Prodigal Son Online: Season 1 Episode 13